Mother asks for help looking for her special needs daughter's dog
Kassi Nelson
September 29, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Katie Garcia has always had a special connection to animals. She and her mom Deann live in La Cienega, in a home with lots of property for pets. But they’re learning that’s not always a good thing.
“It’s her love so she’s devastated without having snoopy home,” Deann said.
Last week Katie’s dog, Snoopy, went missing when the family was on vacation. They came home Friday to an empty yard.
“More than likely he went looking for Katie,” Deann said.
It’s always devastating to lose a loved one, but Katie and Snoopy’s bond is a bit different. The 12-year-old hasn’t had a carefree childhood, but Snoopy tries to give her one.
“He’s her sole companion. They run around, they play, they hang out, he waits for her, they have snacks,” Deann said.
While Snoopy’s not a certified service dog he fills that role. Deann said Katie suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and depression. She can’t sleep at night without him.
Snoopy is a cream colored Lhasa Apso. He is microchipped, but wasn’t wearing a collar. If he is found, people are asked to contact Deann at (505) 501-0637.
Credits
Created: September 29, 2019 10:24 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved