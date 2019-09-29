Mother asks for help looking for her special needs daughter's dog

“More than likely he went looking for Katie,” Deann said.

It’s always devastating to lose a loved one, but Katie and Snoopy’s bond is a bit different. The 12-year-old hasn’t had a carefree childhood, but Snoopy tries to give her one.

“He’s her sole companion. They run around, they play, they hang out, he waits for her, they have snacks,” Deann said.

While Snoopy’s not a certified service dog he fills that role. Deann said Katie suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and depression. She can’t sleep at night without him.

Snoopy is a cream colored Lhasa Apso. He is microchipped, but wasn’t wearing a collar. If he is found, people are asked to contact Deann at (505) 501-0637.