Mother calls for change following DWI crash

Traylor’s 2-year-old daughter Alyricc was thrown from her car seat and knocked unconscious during the crash.

"They weren't doing anything wrong at all. My husband was completely just on his way to work. And now, now we're dealing with something like this, because she needed more alcohol. Like what?" she said.

Traylor says the young girl has a broken neck, pelvis, 3 spinal fractures, internal bleeding, and is in a medical coma. She said they won’t know the full severity of her injuries until she is more alert.

"My daughter is, does not, she's life, like my daughter is always so happy and full of life and to know that this like someone just took that from her,” she said.

On Monday, a judge ordered Vargas to stay behind bars before her detention hearing, which is set for Friday. Traylor is worried New Mexico’s laws will not keep Vargas locked up before her trial.

"We always see these people losing their kids and loved ones to these drunk drivers. And these drunk drivers are fine like they're okay. They just go to jail and get out,” she said.

Traylor said she will not lose hope for her daughter’s recovery.

"My daughter is a fighter. I'm not I'm not even. I'm not thinking about none of that, my daughter is fighting. She'll be home. Might take a while or whatever it takes, I'm gonna be right here waiting for her to come home.”