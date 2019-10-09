Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
October 09, 2019 10:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are new federal charges in the death of a toddler on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Police Department said Tonya Mae Dale, 27, was charged with child abuse resulting in death.
21-month-old Kyron Kelewood went missing in June and was found dead outside of Shiprock by police. Kyron's mom, Dale, was in court earlier this week.
Court documents show that Dale was driving near Shiprock with a man and two kids, while smoking meth and drinking. Navajo police said she drove off the road and then left to find help.
Search crews found the man and infant hours later, but found Kyron's body near a water tank. An autopsy shows that he died of exposure.
Navajo police said Dale faces 18 years in prison if she is convicted.
