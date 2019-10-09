Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler | KOB 4
Advertisement

Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler

Christina Rodriguez
October 09, 2019 10:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are new federal charges in the death of a toddler on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Police Department said Tonya Mae Dale, 27, was charged with child abuse resulting in death. 

Advertisement

21-month-old Kyron Kelewood went missing in June and was found dead outside of Shiprock by police. Kyron's mom, Dale, was in court earlier this week. 

Court documents show that Dale was driving near Shiprock with a man and two kids, while smoking meth and drinking. Navajo police said she drove off the road and then left to find help. 

Search crews found the man and infant hours later, but found Kyron's body near a water tank. An autopsy shows that he died of exposure. 

Navajo police said Dale faces 18 years in prison if she is convicted.

MORE: 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: October 09, 2019 10:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill mom
Documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill mom
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Advertisement



Balloonists from all over the world lift off for Flight of the Nations
Balloonists from all over the world lift off for Flight of the Nations
Pilots get the green flag for Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
Pilots get the green flag for Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
Day 5: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 5: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe
Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe