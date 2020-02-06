Mother charged with kidnapping after two-week-old Amber Alert baby found | KOB 4
Mother charged with kidnapping after two-week-old Amber Alert baby found

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 06, 2020 11:03 AM
Created: February 06, 2020 10:22 AM

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A missing two-week-old baby was located just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday. According to court documents, the mother, Tanya Dixon, is now facing charges for kidnapping and custodial interference. 

The Amber Alert was issued around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The baby, Joziyah Martinez, had been missing since Sunday. The Española Police Department confirmed the baby had been found shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.

Authorities did not disclose where the baby was found or why they believe the baby was in danger. According to the criminal complaint, Dixon did not have legal custody of her child due to Joziyah being born with an "unknown opiate addiction." 

Dixon was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility late Wednesday night. She is scheduled to be in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Brittany Costello will be at court and have an update tonight at 6 p.m.


