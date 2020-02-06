Mother charged with kidnapping after two-week-old Amber Alert baby found

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A missing two-week-old baby was located just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday. According to court documents, the mother, Tanya Dixon, is now facing charges for kidnapping and custodial interference.

The Amber Alert was issued around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The baby, Joziyah Martinez, had been missing since Sunday. The Española Police Department confirmed the baby had been found shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.