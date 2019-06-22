Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home

Officials said Laura worked as a social worker at the Public Defender's Office.

Police said the bodies were found when an employee went to check on another employee who had not shown up for work. Once the employee got to the home on the 2900 block of Monterey Avenue – near Girard and Coal – they looked through the window and saw two people on the floor inside.

Detectives began interviewing people who live in the area.

Police have not identified any suspects and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.

Mayor Tim Keller released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken that the lives senselessly taken in southeast Albuquerque included a member of our City of Albuquerque family, 19-year-old lifeguard Shanta. Shanta was a bright young member of our team. Along with her mother Laura, a career Public Defender’s Office social worker, she was dedicated to serving our community. APD detectives are using every available resource to investigate this crime and we are determined to see justice done.”