Mother, daughter mourned after brutal killing

Kassi Nelson
June 24, 2019 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People who knew Laura and Shanta Hanish are mourning their loss.

They were found dead on Friday in southeast Albuquerque.

Shanta Hanish was the head lifeguard at Highland Pool.

“She was always early, she was always the first one there and she was a great teacher to the lifeguards that worked for her,” said Brandon Gibson, associate director of Albuquerque’s parks and recreation department.

Police said Shanta’s ex-boyfriend Jesus Cartagena Jr. stabbed and strangled the pair.

Shanta dated Cartagena Jr. for five years before breaking up about two weeks ago, according to police.

“You don't ever think somebody is going to go to this length ever,” said Elizabeth Snyder, a friend of Shanta’s.

According to police, Cartagena Jr. wouldn't leave Shanta alone after the breakup. They said he followed her to work, called her dozens of times and threatened suicide.

Police said Cartagena Jr. turned himself in to El Paso police after driving Shanta's car across the Mexican border. 

He allegedly told them that he had "done something really bad in Albuquerque."

Kassi Nelson


Updated: June 24, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: June 24, 2019 04:39 PM

