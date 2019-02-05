Mother describes panic during Target shooting | KOB 4
Mother describes panic during Target shooting

Joy Wang
February 05, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - What was supposed to be a simple custody exchange ended with Renee Doyle's husband, David, in a brace with a bullet lodged behind his neck, next to his vertebrae. 

They say that Renee's ex-husband pulled his car around to have a conversation in an Albuquerque Target parking lot

"When all of a sudden he stepped out of his car and pulled out a gun and started shooting at us," Renee said. She ducked down as her husband began to speed off - but he had already been hit with a bullet in the arm, and a bullet in his neck.

David says his instincts made sure he acted quickly. 

"As soon as he started driving around towards our car, I put it in gear. As soon as he opened up his car door, I immediately began, you know, put my foot on the gas," David said. 

Windows shattered, and shots kept coming. David knew their daughter was injured, too. He grabbed her and ran inside the Target to get help. 

Weeks later, they're thankful for the support that's poured in and are hoping to bring attention to domestic violence. 

"Being in a past relationship with my ex-husband, it was that. It was verbal and mental and you know if anybody does need help, please, you know, reach out for help. Don't take it lightly," Renee said. 

David is a mechanical contractor and an engineer with his own business. He won't be able to work for months and is stuck a large medical bill, and physical therapy ahead. 

They are raising money for the medical costs on GoFundMe.

Joy Wang


Updated: February 05, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 06:00 PM

