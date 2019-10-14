Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn

To Garcia, the necklace is a symbol of hope. She gifted the family heirloom to her daughter after she was hit by a car outside her high school. The accident crushed Christy from the waist down.

“After she came out of the hospital and learned to walk and everything, I gave her this necklace so she wore it all the time,” Garcia said.

Garcia said her daughter was wearing the necklace when she died.

“We couldn't even get the necklace off of her when we found her body,” she said. “We had to get it returned from APD evidence and the coroner had to take it off of her.”

The necklace remained with Christy’s ashes for years after she died until it was recently stolen.

“I lost her all over again, I lost her all over again. Other than her ashes, that's all we had left of her, that's all we had left of her,” Garcia said. “To me, it's priceless. It could be worth $10,000.”

Garcia has filed a police report for the necklace. She said she hopes whoever took it tries to pawn it off.

The family is offering a reward for the necklace. People are advised to call police if it is found.