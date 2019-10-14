Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn

Kassi Nelson
October 14, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A mother is desperate to recover a piece of jewelry with great sentimental value. Angela Garcia said a 24-karat gold necklace with a crucifix pendant was stolen from her daughter’s urn in August.

Advertisement

Garcia’s daughter Christy took her own life in 2017. She struggled with depression, addiction and abuse.

“She went through a lot in her short 24 years,” Garcia said.

To Garcia, the necklace is a symbol of hope. She gifted the family heirloom to her daughter after she was hit by a car outside her high school. The accident crushed Christy from the waist down.

“After she came out of the hospital and learned to walk and everything, I gave her this necklace so she wore it all the time,” Garcia said.

Garcia said her daughter was wearing the necklace when she died.

“We couldn't even get the necklace off of her when we found her body,” she said. “We had to get it returned from APD evidence and the coroner had to take it off of her.”

The necklace remained with Christy’s ashes for years after she died until it was recently stolen.

“I lost her all over again, I lost her all over again. Other than her ashes, that's all we had left of her, that's all we had left of her,” Garcia said. “To me, it's priceless. It could be worth $10,000.”

Garcia has filed a police report for the necklace. She said she hopes whoever took it tries to pawn it off.

The family is offering a reward for the necklace. People are advised to call police if it is found.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: October 14, 2019 06:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
Advertisement



Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide