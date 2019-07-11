Mother fights for son who was badly injured while crossing Central

On May 4, Cody was trying to cross the street at Central and University when an SUV hit him.

“The accident broke his neck. His C5 and C6. He's currently paralyzed from his upper chest down. Zero motor skills, can barely move is left arm,” Jessica said.

Cody continues to recover in the hospital. He’s now breathing on his own and his feeding tube has been removed.

"He's flirting with nurses and physical therapists,” his mother said.

But, the fight for Cody is just beginning. His mother is fighting to get Cody into a long-term rehab facility.

"It's been unreal,” she said. “Looking at my kid and the situation he's in. But, the hardest is really finding out that there's nothing in our state that can help him."

Jessica said the facilities that she’s been referred to are all out-of-state and would cost around $1 million without insurance.

She said doctors don’t know how much function Cody will be able to regain, but there’s a slim chance he could walk again with the right type of treatment.

She wants others to know about the lack of treatment options for others like Cody in New Mexico.

"It's drastic, in the amount of traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries that come through our state. So, we've got to do better," Jessica said.

There’s a fundraiser at Black Box Fitness on Saturday at 10 a.m. Click here for information

Cody also has a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses. Click here to donate