Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting

Joy Wang
September 13, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family and friends are mourning the victims of Thursday night’s shooting in southwest Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Four people were killed and two others were injured at a mobile home park near Bridge and Goff.

A friend of the family identified said the deceased includes 17-year-old Alex Baca, his mother Christine Rodriguez and Baca’s grandmother, Manuelita.

“Justice needs to happen because, like, the whole family has been taken,” said Lorenzo Ornelas, who knew the family.

Ornelas said Alex Baca was starting to turn his life around after becoming a father two weeks ago.

“I just can't believe it,” Ornelas said. “He was just 17.”

Witnesses said two cars drove by at the time of the shooting and quickly took off.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: September 13, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 05:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Advertisement



Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
4 Investigates: Scammers asking for people's DNA
4 Investigates: Scammers asking for people's DNA
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location