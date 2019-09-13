Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Joy Wang
September 13, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family and friends are mourning the victims of Thursday night’s shooting in southwest Albuquerque.
Four people were killed and two others were injured at a mobile home park near Bridge and Goff.
A friend of the family identified said the deceased includes 17-year-old Alex Baca, his mother Christine Rodriguez and Baca’s grandmother, Manuelita.
“Justice needs to happen because, like, the whole family has been taken,” said Lorenzo Ornelas, who knew the family.
Ornelas said Alex Baca was starting to turn his life around after becoming a father two weeks ago.
“I just can't believe it,” Ornelas said. “He was just 17.”
Witnesses said two cars drove by at the time of the shooting and quickly took off.
Police are still looking for suspects.
Credits
Updated: September 13, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 05:23 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved