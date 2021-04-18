Mother identifies her son as suspect in photography studio burglary

“Oh we know who he is. We have his name, the police have a warrant for his arrest, and it's a question of them arresting him,” Jew said.

"What I don't understand is defunding police. I don't understand that concept at all. We talked to the officer and they're short. They're very short of help. No wonder they can’t get to these kind of cases. They're more concerned about the murders and things like that,” he added.

The studio was hit twice in 8 days.

APD has not said whether they’ve identified or arrested the suspect in the second break in.

As for Travis Gray, APD said he’s transient and has a list of property crime and DWI charges, however he hasn’t been picked up on this commercial burglary charge yet.