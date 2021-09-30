Mother of Lilly Garcia reacts to recent road rage incidents

On July 23, there was a shooting and rollover crash on Paseo Del Norte.

On Sept.10, Santa Fe police say a man ran over a pedestrian in connection to a road rage incident.

Five days later, a woman and her two young kids were shot at on their way to the New Mexico State Fair.

And just last week, a picture and video circulated on social media of a woman pulling a gun on an Albuquerque highway.

"It breaks my heart to see that this is continuing to happen on a daily basis,” Rael said.

Rael’s daughter Lilly’s birthday was Sept. 13, and she would have been 10 this year.

"You wonder what she would've been into, you know how school would've been for her, you know what kind of friends she would've had, and then unfortunately the realization is she's never coming back," Rael said.

Rael says she plans to push for change during the next legislative session, and will never stop fighting on Lilly’s behalf.

"It's exhausting, it's emotional, and something has to give,” she said.