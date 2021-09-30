Mother of Lilly Garcia reacts to recent road rage incidents

Giuli Frendak
Updated: September 30, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 09:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — So many New Mexicans will never forget Lilly Garcia.
“My heart just breaks all over again,” said Veronica Rael, while reflecting on the recent road rage incidents that have popped up across Albuquerque and beyond.
Rael knows the damage that road rage can cause all too well. She lost her four-year-old daughter Lilly in a road rage incident in 2015. Tony Torrez shot into the family’s truck and killed her.
In just the past few months, there have been several reports of road rage in the metro.
On July 23, there was a shooting and rollover crash on Paseo Del Norte.
On Sept.10, Santa Fe police say a man ran over a pedestrian in connection to a road rage incident.
Five days later, a woman and her two young kids were shot at on their way to the New Mexico State Fair.
And just last week, a picture and video circulated on social media of a woman pulling a gun on an Albuquerque highway.
"It breaks my heart to see that this is continuing to happen on a daily basis,” Rael said.
Rael’s daughter Lilly’s birthday was Sept. 13, and she would have been 10 this year.
"You wonder what she would've been into, you know how school would've been for her, you know what kind of friends she would've had, and then unfortunately the realization is she's never coming back," Rael said.
Rael says she plans to push for change during the next legislative session, and will never stop fighting on Lilly’s behalf.
"It's exhausting, it's emotional, and something has to give,” she said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company