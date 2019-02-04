Mother of man with mental illness pushes for assisted outpatient treatment center

Finch last saw her son, David, in March of 2017. That’s when he was sentenced to 26 in prison.

He violated a restraining order, stabbing both of his parents in 2015. His father died.

“Dave called from the bedroom, 'Kathy I'm dying. Get out or James will kill you too'” said Finch. “’What I remember next is being in the foyer and trying to sit up and realizing there was liquid running down in the inside of my throat and I knew it was blood by the taste.

Finch said her son self-medicated with meth to treat his mental illness.

She hopes other families don’t have to go through what she did.

Now, she’s pushing for a new assisted outpatient treatment program for New Mexicans with severe mental illness.

It would involve case managers, therapy and a judge.

“The way I put it together in my own mind was that if this had been there and James had been diagnosed, it would have fit him because he was clearly a danger to himself and others,” Finch said.