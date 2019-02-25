Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws

It's also not against the law for an adult to harbor a teen and not report it, unless there are some felony circumstances in the case, like drugs or violence.

Kelly Kolody says that's not good enough. Kolody says last week was a nightmare.

“My daughter, her boyfriend, and her friend decided to run away,” Kolody said.

She's talking about 16-year-old Dionne Kolody, 15-year-old Autumn Bailey, and 15-year-old David Kirk Peet.

“I’m very lucky, you have no idea,” she said. “Every time I got a call I thought it was the call that my daughter's body was found."

They are all safe now, but Kolody says the teens were putting themselves in dangerous situations while they were missing.

“These kids were in and out of houses with very suspicious people, criminals," Kolody said. “It should not be okay for an adult to hide a child while the entire police department, state police, APD, the entire state of Texas, border patrol had their pictures."

She's starting a petition in hope of a law change about runaways in New Mexico.

“We need to get as many signatures as possible to hopefully bring this to legislation," Kolody said.

She says it's shouldn't only put strong circumstances on adults who harbor runaways, but on the teens too.

“It is not okay for these kids to run away, that they will be held to certain circumstances and understand consequences behind it,” Kolody told KOB.

Kolody says she's getting her teens some help.

She also says it's important for kids to be able to talk to someone if they're struggling, but they need to know running away has consequences.

She hopes state lawmakers can help.