Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss

Joy Wang
March 20, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in the East Mountains can’t help but feel responsible for her son’s death.

Cassandra Scott said she last saw Evyn before he left to meet some friends.

“I said, ‘Evyn, I love you. You're my son. If you need anything just please call me,’” Scott said.

Scott recalls having a bad feeling about her son going out that night.

“I didn't want him to leave, let him out of my sight,” Scott said. “He said ‘I'm going to hang out with this girl.’”

Police said the teenage girl took him to the East Mountains while others beat him up in the backseat.

Evyn was shot and killed and his body was dumped on the side of the road.

Scott said she heard on the news about a body that was found, but she had no idea it was Eyvn’s.

She said she spent days trying to contact him, even reaching out to the friends, who would turn out to be suspects.

“The whole time I ran around this town like a chicken with my head cut off, searching for my son, searching for answers, panicking he was already gone,” Scott said.

Days later, detectives showed up and said the body found in the East Mountains was Evyn’s.

“I just wish we wouldn't have let him go,” Scott said. “I'm not ready to say bye to my son, I'm not ready to let him go.”

Three people have been arrested in connection to Evyn’s death.

Joy Wang


March 20, 2019 10:19 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 09:15 PM

