Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines

Cassandra Scott doesn’t feel like the sentence was enough.

“I started crying,” she said. “The tears wouldn't stop.”

Scott has created a petition to create “Evyn’s Law.”

It would create a mandatory 25-year sentence for anyone involved in the murder of a child, even if they are a minor.

“When juveniles are making adult decisions, I think, they should pay the consequences,” she said.

Scott doesn’t think it’s fear that the boy implicated in her son’s death will have his life back in five years.

“Maybe if people knew they were facing a mandatory sentence, they would think twice about being involved with wanting to kill somebody,” she said.

Scott plans to submit that petition to lawmakers once she's done gathering signatures.