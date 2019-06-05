Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals | KOB 4
Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals

Tessa Mentus
June 05, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM baseball player Jackson Weller had big life plans.

He wrote them out in a notebook that his mother found after he was killed.

“We were going through his dresser next to his bed, and there was a notebook there,” Lisa Praeger said. “I opened to the first page, and this (list) was on first page of his notebook.”

The list had sixteen things Weller wanted to accomplish.

Reading each word puts a smile on Praeger's face, but at the same time, breaks her heart all over again.
“You raised your child, and you always see them as your little boy,” Praeger said as she held back tears. “It was hard to see him as a man, but it was wonderful to see the man he was."  

Weller wanted to accomplish a lot.
His number one goal was to become a professional baseball player. He also said he wanted a family and to travel the world.

Praeger said the list is full of little surprises. She said he didn’t know her son wanted to fly a plane.

The biggest surprise is the most difficult one for his mother to talk about. He said he wanted to leave an impact on the world, which the Albuquerque community believes he accomplished.

“I grieve for what we didn't get to see with him, but I'm joyous for what we did," Praeger said

Tessa Mentus


June 05, 2019
Created: June 05, 2019 09:22 PM

