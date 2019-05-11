Mother of UNM baseball player reacts to arrest of suspected shooter
Megan Abundis
May 11, 2019 09:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The manhunt is over for 23-year-old Darian Bashir. Police said he was arrested early Saturday morning in northeast Albuquerque at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Eubank.
Police said Bashir shot and killed UNM baseball player Jackson Weller last weekend in Nob Hill.
Bashir has been arrested multiple times and on Saturday morning, he even tried to run from officers again.
"It was just a short chase and they were able to get him into custody," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman.
Weller's mom, Lisa Praeger, said the arrest won't bring her son back, but it makes Albuquerque a lot safer.
"I'm able to get through this because of all the people who have been so generous and loving," she said. "Seeing the teammates and the people who loved him so much brings some comfort at this difficult time."
