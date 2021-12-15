Mother pleads not guilty to child abuse charges

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 15, 2021 05:36 PM
Created: December 15, 2021 04:14 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — A mother accused of killing her one-month-old baby in Valencia County is pleading not guilty to those charges. Kiria Milton was in court Wednesday.
Valencia County deputies arrested Milton last month at her El Cerro Mission home. They discovered her baby boy dead inside his bassinet, with signs of blunt force trauma. Milton had called for help a week before, saying she was afraid she might hurt her children.
Milton was taken to the hospital for an evaluation but eventually returned home to her children. Documents allege Milton killed her baby while his father was out of town for work.
A judge has ordered Milton to stay behind bars as the case moves forward to trial.
