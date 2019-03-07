Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Ryan Laughlin
March 07, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mom took her daughter to Launchpad on Tuesday night for her 8th birthday. All the girl wanted for her birthday was to see her favorite rap group, Doobie.
An anonymous person called the police worried about the girl's safety. Then, the cops showed up and started asking the mom some questions.
According to a criminal complaint, the mom is Jovan Salazar. Inside the Launchpad there was a "strong odor of marijuana" and people were blowing it in the little girl's face. As for the mom, it shows she had "bloodshot watery eyes" and smelled of alcohol.
However, what wasn't in the criminal complaint was the girl's age. Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler called the criminal complaint poorly written.
"First of all, it was an all-ages show and we did get an approval from the ticket place to take our daughter to a concert as long as there is a parental guardian," said Salazar's fiance, Seth Fitzjerrell.
He was at the show as well and says this is all overblown.
"She requested a breathalyzer, requested a blood test, they didn't give her either of them," he said. "We even questioned them why and they said because she already admitted to drinking."
He says his fiance is being punished because others were smoking marijuana.
Judge Dowler decided there wasn't enough for probable cause and Salazar is getting released.
"We were just trying to make our daughter happy," Fitzjerrell said.
It's up to the state if they want to pursue this as a child endangerment case.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 07, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 05:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved