Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert

However, what wasn't in the criminal complaint was the girl's age. Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler called the criminal complaint poorly written.

"First of all, it was an all-ages show and we did get an approval from the ticket place to take our daughter to a concert as long as there is a parental guardian," said Salazar's fiance, Seth Fitzjerrell.

He was at the show as well and says this is all overblown.

"She requested a breathalyzer, requested a blood test, they didn't give her either of them," he said. "We even questioned them why and they said because she already admitted to drinking."

He says his fiance is being punished because others were smoking marijuana.

Judge Dowler decided there wasn't enough for probable cause and Salazar is getting released.

"We were just trying to make our daughter happy," Fitzjerrell said.

It's up to the state if they want to pursue this as a child endangerment case.