Mother says son was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot and killed

Her 15-year-old son, Kyle Martinez, and his passenger had been shot while driving. Bullet holes lined his black Mustang that was stopped at the intersection.

Otero said Kyle was taken to UNM Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I sat there and waited and waited, and the doctor surgeon came out and said, 'I'm sorry,' and I said 'thank you' and I said 'how's my son,' and he said 'no ma'am, I'm sorry.' I started screaming, 'he didn't make it," Otero said.

The bullet hit Kyle's liver, Otero was told.

The Albuquerque Police Department initially said two cars were shooting at each other. They based that assessment on information from witnesses and 911 callers.

Otero and the passenger in Kyle's car said the shooting was a result of road rage.

"Everybody who knew Kyle knew that he wasn't no wannabe gangster, he wasn't robbing people, wasn't on drugs," Otero said.

The passenger, who did not want to be identified, was grazed by bullets, but is OK.

He said the people in the other vehicle initiated the confrontation.

"We noticed this car was following us real close, so we kind of sped up to put some distance in between us," he said. "He sped up real close to us again."

He said words were exchanged.

"Immediately, he put the Draco on the window and started shootings at us," he said.

Otero's mom said his son was defenseless.

"They shot at his car," she said. "He didn't have no gun. He didn't shoot back."

Police are still looking for the suspect.

"I think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time honestly," Otero said.