Mother seeks help to find son's regalia stolen during Gathering of Nations

"We got back to the hotel late Friday night and the boys went in to check into the hotel, get settled and, by the time they went back out for their outfits, they were stolen," Webster recalled. "The car had gotten broken into, everything was gone and everything was taken."

She says her family was heartbroken, saying these pieces are irreplaceable.

"A lot of the items that they have, they have to earn them. It's not something you can buy, or just make, there are a lot of ceremonies that go along with it," Webster stated. "There are a lot of things you have to do to be able to earn those pieces. Many of them are passed down from generation to generation."

Webster says she got a tip that someone was trying to sell them at the Coronado Mall parking lot. When she got there, though, it was too late. She says they had to return to Wisconsin because her youngest son has a medical condition and they didn’t want to run out of his medications. However, she says she’ll be down right away if they’re spotted again.

"The one good thing is my son – the one who got his outfit stolen – he actually took first place in the singing contest with his drum group so that was the silver lining to our weekend," Webster noted.

Webster believes her son and his friends will get their regalia back. She may need your help though. If you see the regalia or someone trying to sell them, she asks that you contact her at 631-887-9264.