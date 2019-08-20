Mother seeks justice for Marine son who was killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a Marine who was killed in Valencia County is heartbroken.
Sandra Miller lives in Texas, but she will be spending a lot of time in New Mexico to make sure the person who killed her son, Matthew Gurule, is brought to justice.
"Matthew made everyone smile, that was his true mission,” Miller said. “Matthew loved to sing karaoke, visit with his family and make the most of every experience."
Francisco Gomez is charged with murdering Gurule.
His girlfriend told police that Gomez shot Gurule after the Marine refused to “start running” when Gomez tried to rob him.
