Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons

Deputies say Isaac Jaramillo, also known as Isaac Hernandez, is still out there. A warrant is out for Jaramillo’s arrest and deputies said they are using multiple agencies to track him down.

"You were a man to pull that trigger, not once, but twice, multiple times,” Lilian said. “Be a man and come forward, do your time. You did it, we know who you are, it’s just a matter of finding you."

Lilian said her house in Meadowlark is not home anymore and is now vacant.

"It was still the way it was when he shot him,” she said.

For now, she will continue to seek justice for her two sons.

Anyone with information about the murders or Jaramillo’s whereabouts is asked to call police. Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said their homicide solve rate is 80%, which is higher than the national average.

