Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons

Megan Abundis
October 21, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— It has been a year since brothers Anthony and David Lopez were murdered in their own home in Meadow Lake.

Advertisement

"They're gone but they're together, I don't think I would want it any other way," said the Lopez's mother Lilian Lopez. "One without the other wouldn't have been the same."

Although police have named a murder suspect, he is still not in custody.

Deputies say Isaac Jaramillo, also known as Isaac Hernandez, is still out there. A warrant is out for Jaramillo’s arrest and deputies said they are using multiple agencies to track him down.

"You were a man to pull that trigger, not once, but twice, multiple times,” Lilian said. “Be a man and come forward, do your time. You did it, we know who you are, it’s just a matter of finding you."

Lilian said her house in Meadowlark is not home anymore and is now vacant.

"It was still the way it was when he shot him,” she said.

For now, she will continue to seek justice for her two sons.

Anyone with information about the murders or Jaramillo’s whereabouts is asked to call police. Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said their homicide solve rate is 80%, which is higher than the national average.
 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Created: October 21, 2019 10:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Advertisement



City Council approves funding for "Party Patrols"
City Council approves funding for "Party Patrols"
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons
Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons
Medical marijuana advocates concerned over recreational cannabis proposals
Medical marijuana advocates concerned over recreational cannabis proposals
Local diner featured in "El Camino" movie
Local diner featured in "El Camino" movie