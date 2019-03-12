Mother told son would be taken off life support due to being an organ donor

However, she was told that he would need to be taken off life support, with or without her permission, because her son was an organ donor.

“It was very, very difficult to accept. Very, very hard to let go," said Guajardo's brother, Victor, who was translating for his mother.

Maria Sanders, the public education coordinator for New Mexico Donor Services, said when it comes to recovering organs, time is of the essence.

Sanders said it’s important for organ donors to talk about their decision with their family so no one is caught off guard about the process.

"When I sign up to be an organ donor, I am making that decision for myself to give this gift to others," Sanders said.

In New Mexico, 800 people are on an organ donation list.

While Guajardo’s final moments on earth may not have gone how his mother had wanted, she is comforted by his decision to help others.

“He went out as a hero, saved about 7 or 8 lives because he registered as an organ donor and she's really proud of that,” said Guarjardo’s brother who was again speaking for his mother.