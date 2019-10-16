Mother turns to advocacy after son dies from opioid addiction | KOB 4
Mother turns to advocacy after son dies from opioid addiction

Joy Wang
October 16, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michael Duran's love for baseball started at a young age. By the time Michael was in his teens, he was a star.

“He was smart,” Lou Duran said. “He was handsome. He was funny.“

But Lou had no idea that her outgoing son was addicted to opioids

“We didn't see it,” she said. “We didn't recognize it until it was beyond, you know, his control.”

Michael was prescribed opioids after injuring his knee.

Lou said when the 90 pills were gone, he turned to crime to fund his addiction.

After more than two years of trying to get help, Michael became one of the hundreds of New Mexicans who die from opioid addiction every year.

He was 19 years old when he overdosed on heroin.

Following Michael’s death, Lou made it her mission to help others.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reports finding more fentanyl on the streets.

In 2018, Albuquerque’s branch seized enough fentanyl to kill 6.6 million people.

The DEA, FBI and advocates and the Mark Wahlberg Foundation will address the issue at an event at Volcano Vista High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Joy Wang


October 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 09:39 PM

