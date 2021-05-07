Mothers in crash that killed 2 children appear in court

Another mom involved in the crash is also facing charges. Danielle Ortiz also appeared in court Friday.

Ortiz is charged with child abuse resulting in death. Her two-month-old boy died in the crash.

Ortiz was allowed out of jail about a month ago, and Friday a judge gave her permission to attend a family member's funeral.

Ortiz does not have custody of her surviving child. She also must use a GPS curfew and adhere to a curfew as part of conditions of release.

Ortiz said she and Martinez were drinking and got into an argument before the deadly crash.