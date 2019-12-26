Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift

Ryan Laughlin
Created: December 26, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lauren Santistevan was finishing up her last minute Christmas shopping when she thought she found the perfect pair of gloves for her daughter. It wasn’t until her 5-year-old daughter was wearing them Christmas morning that her husband noticed something was off.

"I get a call to come downstairs and take a look because he seemed upset,” Santistevan said.

Advertisement

That is because 5-year-old Ella was wearing gloves that said “Santa’s Favorite Ho” with the middle finger accentuated with a Santa hat.

"He was speechless. He was looking at me like what did you do, why did you buy these?” she said.

Santistevan said she picked the gloves up at Icing—a sister store of Claire’s.

"They just looked like kid gloves—they had jingle bells on them, they're fluffy. They look like for a baby or a child,” she said.

Santistevan know she is ultimately responsible for buying them, but said she wished they were more clearly labeled and not displayed by the checkout counter.

"Don't let those clerks rush you  when you're making a purchase for your children,” she said. "Messages that you portray to children are very impactful and it's necessary to share the most important messages and not messages like that with kids."

KOB 4 reached out to Icing's corporate office for comment, but have not heard back.

Managers at Icing said their merchandise is targeted toward older customers whereas Claire's markets to younger kids


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Advertisement


How to explain tough topics to children and teens, a psychiatrist explains
How to explain tough topics to children and teens, a psychiatrist explains
Myths and facts about PTSD
Myths and facts about PTSD
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84
Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift