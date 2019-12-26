Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lauren Santistevan was finishing up her last minute Christmas shopping when she thought she found the perfect pair of gloves for her daughter. It wasn’t until her 5-year-old daughter was wearing them Christmas morning that her husband noticed something was off.
"I get a call to come downstairs and take a look because he seemed upset,” Santistevan said.
That is because 5-year-old Ella was wearing gloves that said “Santa’s Favorite Ho” with the middle finger accentuated with a Santa hat.
"He was speechless. He was looking at me like what did you do, why did you buy these?” she said.
Santistevan said she picked the gloves up at Icing—a sister store of Claire’s.
"They just looked like kid gloves—they had jingle bells on them, they're fluffy. They look like for a baby or a child,” she said.
Santistevan know she is ultimately responsible for buying them, but said she wished they were more clearly labeled and not displayed by the checkout counter.
"Don't let those clerks rush you when you're making a purchase for your children,” she said. "Messages that you portray to children are very impactful and it's necessary to share the most important messages and not messages like that with kids."
KOB 4 reached out to Icing's corporate office for comment, but have not heard back.
Managers at Icing said their merchandise is targeted toward older customers whereas Claire's markets to younger kids
