Motorama Santa Fe hosts socially distanced watch party for New Mexico United playoffs

Grace Reader
October 10, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United fans were able to get a dose of camaraderie Saturday night for a socially distanced playoff watch party at Motorama Santa Fe.

The game was streamed drive-in style on a 70-by-40 foot screen.

“We want to cheer on our boys because we can't have them here, but we want them to know that we're there in spirit,” said a watch party attendee.

Attendees parked their cars in designated spots away from others. Masks were also required and cleaning crews regularly disinfected high-tough spaced like port-a-potty handles.

“I think we're all having a hard time within this pandemic because naturally as humans we like to gather and come together as a community and we haven't been able to,” said Stephanie Ortega, event coordinator for Motorama Santa Fe. “To be able to be in a huge field like this, have huge stalls and safely gather is really special.”

Fans who attended the event said they felt comfortable at the watch party and that their fellow fans were following the rules.

“My family has been really safe. We have a lot of people that have preexisting conditions so the fact that we're here is a testament to how safe it is,” said a fan.

New Mexico United is going head-to-head with San Antonio FC. KOB 4 Sports will have game highlights once it concludes. 




 


