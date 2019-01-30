Motorcycle couple still looking for justice

Now, the couple is worried they’ll never get justice.

"It seems like it's just being delayed and delayed," Lauren Wallaert said. "I don't know if it's a tactic from the defense but it seems like in other states someone who kills their child and runs into a group of motorcyclists causing severe injuries, seems like they would be detained immediately, charged immediately."

Jeremy Wallaert agreed and said, “I mean the whole thing is just a mess. It's not going to get better. Our limbs aren't going to grow back. It's not going to get easier. It's permanent."

Additionally, the Wallaerts are concerned that the judge might be too lenient on O’Quinn if she is convicted.

Recently, the judge overseeing the case, Judge Louis McDonald, sentenced a separate defendant, Christie Noriega, to 30 years and 90 days in prison, but suspended all but three years.

The Wallaerts are worried that their case could end in a similar sentence.

"You never think it happens to you and then it does. Then you get to see how criminals are treated better in New Mexico than victims. They get more justice than we do," Lauren Wallaert said.