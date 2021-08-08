Motorcycle ministry readies students to go back to school

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of motorcyclists in Albuquerque rode into the Cochiti neighborhood Sunday, bringing in over 500 backpacks, new shoes, school supplies, and even giving haircuts — all for free.
Los Cristianos Motorcycle Ministry and multiple clubs worked together to make these donations possible, saying they want to make sure every kid is ready to go back to school.
"Where there is a need we want to fill it, although bikers have a bad reputation from a lot of people because they see all these shows people, they think that is actually true, but it is not, this is what the biker community does and this is what we are about,” said Bishop, attendee.
The motorcycle ministry also brought backpacks to the Glen Rio and Bryan Mawr neighborhoods.
