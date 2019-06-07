Motorcycle organization condemns bikers who defaced rainbow crosswalk | KOB 4
Motorcycle organization condemns bikers who defaced rainbow crosswalk

Megan Abundis
June 07, 2019 12:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization said its appalled by bikers who were seen doing burnouts on a rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque.

In a statement, the organization said it does not condone acts of vandalism or any form of discrimination.  

"Our organization works diligently to protect the rights of all motorcyclists in our state, regardless of their race, religion, or sexual orientation," the statement reads.

The organization added that "it stands to support and defend the rights of all individuals in our state, including the LGBTQI community."

At a dedication event for the crosswalk Friday, Albuquerque officials said Friday that police are following leads to find out who is responsible for vandalizing the crosswalk.

Mayor Tim Keller added that the city is committed to standing with the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is more than just a crosswalk, it is a piece of public art, and a fun visual acknowledgment, a celebration of our commitment to inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community,” Keller said. 

