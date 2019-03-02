Motorcyclist dies after crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Motorcyclist dies after crash in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
March 02, 2019 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash at northbound Pan American Freeway at San Antonio Ave. 

Police say to expect delays in the area and avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: March 02, 2019 05:55 PM

