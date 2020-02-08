Motorcyclist injured in crash asks witnesses to come forward | KOB 4
Motorcyclist injured in crash asks witnesses to come forward

Grace Reader
Created: February 08, 2020 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A motorcyclist who was hit by a car last week is asking for witnesses to come forward.

William Burkholder was clipped by a vehicle near I-25 and Montgomery Wednesday afternoon. He suffered some pretty intense bumps and bruises, but he was wearing all the appropriate gear.

“That's when the bike just, the whole back end just came out from underneath me, and then I was staring at the concrete. Just that fast,” he said.

Witnesses said the vehicle that clipped Burkholder may be a white truck.

“I would like to find this individual and just hold them responsible for their actions and really held accountable because he could have killed me,” Burkholder said.

Burkholder said the person that hit him changed his life forever.

“It turned everything upside down,” he said. “I'm taking so many steps backwards. I'm so in debt just in a matter of seconds.”

Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to reach out to APD.


