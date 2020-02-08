Motorcyclist injured in crash asks witnesses to come forward

“I would like to find this individual and just hold them responsible for their actions and really held accountable because he could have killed me,” Burkholder said.

Burkholder said the person that hit him changed his life forever.

“It turned everything upside down,” he said. “I'm taking so many steps backwards. I'm so in debt just in a matter of seconds.”

Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to reach out to APD.