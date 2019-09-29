Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lomas and Locust | KOB 4
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lomas and Locust

Justine Lopez
September 29, 2019 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident near Lomas and Locust road Sunday evening.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist hit a curb and was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Southbound frontage roads from Lomas and Mountain have been shut down while law enforcement officials investigate the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 29, 2019 06:28 PM
Created: September 29, 2019 06:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

