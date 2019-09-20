Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side | KOB 4
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side

KOB Web Staff
September 20, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Coors and Avalon Friday evening.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police are investigating who was at fault.

People are encouraged to avoid the area.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 20, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: September 20, 2019 08:30 PM

