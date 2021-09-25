APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in southeast Albuquerque, at Central and Wisconsin, around 7 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, first responders said the crash involved two trucks and two motorcycles.
Police said one motorcycle rider was dead on scene, a second motorcycle rider and another three people, who were occupants of the trucks, were all transported to UNMH.
According to APD, the two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Central in the middle lane. A silver Chevy Silverado was also traveling westbound on Central in the far right lane, next to the two motorcycles. As all three approached Wisconsin, a white Toyota Tacoma, traveling eastbound on Central, turned left (north), entering westbound lanes of traffic. The Toyota crashed into both motorcycles, forcing them into the Chevy Silverado.
Officials said the juvenile driver of the Toyota was found to be possibly under the influence and his blood results are pending. No charges were filed at the time of the crash.
