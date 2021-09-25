APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central

According to APD, the two motorcycles were traveling westbound on Central in the middle lane. A silver Chevy Silverado was also traveling westbound on Central in the far right lane, next to the two motorcycles. As all three approached Wisconsin, a white Toyota Tacoma, traveling eastbound on Central, turned left (north), entering westbound lanes of traffic. The Toyota crashed into both motorcycles, forcing them into the Chevy Silverado.

Officials said the juvenile driver of the Toyota was found to be possibly under the influence and his blood results are pending. No charges were filed at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.