Motorcyclists speak out to raise awareness about road safety

Steve Maes, a fellow biker, said drivers swerve into his lane or stop short when they’re not paying attention to the car in front of them.

He, like Momma D and Chris Bronstorp, have lost friends on the road.

“Just in the last year, we’ve had two fellow motorcyclists that have been killed,” said Maes.

“It will scar your heart. It will scar your emotions,” said Bronstorp, who lost a friend seven years ago.

According to monthly traffic fatality reports by UNM (data that is shared with the New Mexico Department of Transportation), New Mexico had a total of 45 deaths related to motorcycle accidents. By March of last year, there were 6 deaths.

This year, up to the same month, there’s been 8.

But bikers know the blame can be on anyone.

“When they (other bikers) are doing wheelies down a congested road, weaving in and out of traffic. Those are the things that make all of us who ride by the rules look very, very bad,” said Momma D.

Bronstorp said motorcyclists need to follow the rules of the road, wear the correct protective gear and take driving classes to improve their driving skills.

“In all honesty, it comes down to you as a rider. You’re the only one responsible,” said Bronstorp. “You’re the only in control of your situation.”

He said no matter what you’re driving, you need to keep on thing in mind, "Just be aware of your surroundings. That's the biggest thing. That's what's gonna keep people from getting in accidents in general."

