Mountain lions spotted on popular trail in the Sandias
Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 12:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Forest Service officials say they've received a number of reports of a mountain lion on the La Luz Trail in the Sandia Mountains.
According to officials, mountain lion sightings are not unusual this time of year but they have been seen frequently around dawn or dusk in recent months.
Experts say they want residents to take precautions.
“We do not want to discourage people from visiting the forest,” said Esther Nelson, Wildlife Biologist, “but we do want to make people aware and offer some precautionary measures to keep visitors and their pets safe.”
Officials are advising people to avoid running and hiking around dawn and dusk as those activities can trigger the animal's instinct to chase and attack.
Children and pets should also be kept in close proximity at all times.
Experts offered the following tips on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion:
- Stop and back slowly away while facing the animal. Avoid direct eye contact and give the lion space so it can leave.
- Attempt to make yourself look larger by raising your arms or walking sticks. If you are wearing a jacket, hold it open so that you appear larger.
- Convince the predator that you are not prey. If a predator approaches you or behaves aggressively, arm yourself with a large stick, throw rocks, and speak loudly and firmly. Convince the predator that you are a danger to it.
- Fight back aggressively with any weapon that you have such as sticks, rocks, or backpacks if a lion attacks.
- Remain aware of your surroundings at all times.
