Mountain lions spotted on popular trail in the Sandias

“We do not want to discourage people from visiting the forest,” said Esther Nelson, Wildlife Biologist, “but we do want to make people aware and offer some precautionary measures to keep visitors and their pets safe.”

Officials are advising people to avoid running and hiking around dawn and dusk as those activities can trigger the animal's instinct to chase and attack.

Children and pets should also be kept in close proximity at all times.

Experts offered the following tips on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion: