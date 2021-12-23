Mountain West championship rings stolen from Lobo basketball players | KOB 4
Griffin Rushton
Updated: December 23, 2021 10:38 PM
Created: December 23, 2021 10:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The only thing two of the Lobo women's basketball players want for Christmas is something they already earned – their Mountain West championship rings. Someone stole them from their apartment.

"They took something that we really cared about and worked hard for," Jaedyn De La Cerda said. "And they just took it from us like it was a piece of paper. And like that, just I don't know. Just really hurts."

De La Cerda and her teammate, Shai McGruder, believe someone stole the rings from their Lobo Village apartment. They said it happened when the team was on the road for an away game.

The only other thing taken was an expensive pair of sneakers.

"So I don't know whether they stole them when they came and got the shoes, or they came again and they stole them, you know what I mean, because I had just noticed," De La Cerda said.

De La Cerda said they have not filed a formal complaint with police or UNM. She's asking anyone with information to send her an email.


