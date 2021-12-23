Mountain West championship rings stolen from Lobo basketball players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The only thing two of the Lobo women's basketball players want for Christmas is something they already earned – their Mountain West championship rings. Someone stole them from their apartment.

"They took something that we really cared about and worked hard for," Jaedyn De La Cerda said. "And they just took it from us like it was a piece of paper. And like that, just I don't know. Just really hurts."