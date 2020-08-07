Move-In Day: Out-of-state students return to UNM campus

Director of Residence Life and Student Housing Wayne Sullivan said the students will need to keep to themselves until school starts since they are traveling from another state.

"They've been given some guidelines on staying in their room. We do have an external pickup window so they can go get a meal plan, but other than that they're required to limit their interactions for the 14 days," said Sullivan.

The residence halls won't allow outside visitors into the building and staff will be downsized. Sullivan said all public areas will be disinfected every three hours. Also, there are no roommates.

Sullivan said about 2,000 students are expected to live on the main campus. That's two-thirds of their normal number.

If someone does test positive for the virus, they will be isolated in a room with external doors. Sullivan said they will receive food deliveries and have their health monitored by school staff if they don't need to visit the hospital.

Sullivan said the school hired contract tracers to follow up with the infected student.

And if the school needs to update to online learning only, Sullivan said out-of-state students will not be sent home.

"As long as the student is enrolled for 6 credit hours whether they're offered remotely or not, they're eligible to live on campus and we don't plan on changing that," he said.

However, Sullivan added that could change if there are any updates in the public health order that requires the university to follow specific guidelines.