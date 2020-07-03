Movie highlighting queer community shown in Civic Plaza

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Protesters took a break from marching Friday night, and held a movie fundraiser at Civic Plaza instead.
The event was meant to show solidarity with the queer community.
The organizers of the event showed "Paris is Burning," a documentary that was filmed in the 90s.
"We wanted to gather the community because there was no pride this year to bring the queer community together, to being the Black community together, the brown, Indigenous community to come gather-- watch a great film and really just hold a moment for these lives that have been lost in the last month," said Ezekiel Gomez of Black Voices Albuquerque.
Dozens of people attended the fundraiser.
Guests sat six-feet apart and wore masks.
It's unclear if the event was sanctioned by the city.
All the funds raised will go to transgender resources.
