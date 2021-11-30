M'Tucci's expands to new location in Nob Hill

"We take it seriously, I mean, we'd rather create jobs and do everything the right way from scratch then try to get it pre-done," Cronin said. "Our whole goal is to try and get our products into more stores."

Cronin has been with M'Tucci's restaurants for 7 years and he said the pandemic has taught them to adapt – and now they are trying to get their food on your plate in new ways.

"We're already in Albertson's right now with our bread and sausage and shrubs, but we'd like to kinda keep growing that."

M'Tucci's just opened a new bread and pasta production center. They said they can make 600 loaves of bread in a day. The public will recognize their new spot by the storefront – the old Kelly's Brew Pub in Nob Hill.

"I think Nob Hill is about a year and a half away from this massive resurgence,” Cronin said.

A lot can change in a year, almost 12 months ago the city used the closed Kelly's patio as a testing site in an effort to get the city reopened.

"You can see a lot of the construction all around - and a lot of these buildings have already been purchased or they are in the process of being purchased,” Cronin said.

M'Tucci's is betting that their retail business will help as they open their fourth Duke City restaurant, which will employ over 100 people and be a part of what attracts people back to Nob Hill.

"To me, I'm the most optimistic that I've ever been in my life. We got a great company, a great team and great chance to keep moving forward,” said Cronin.