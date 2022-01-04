M'Tucci's Restaurants set to open speakeasy at Nob Hill location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new restaurant is opening in Nob Hill that you don't have to keep quiet about.

M'Tucci's Bar Roma, at 6001 Winter Haven Rd NW M, will be opening a speakeasy this spring. According to Albuquerque Business First, it will accommodate 35 people and serve up cocktails and small plates in its 1,000 square foot space. The speakeasy will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday.