Multi-car crash closed multiple lanes of WB I-40 near Carlisle | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Multi-car crash closed multiple lanes of WB I-40 near Carlisle

NMDOT NMDOT | 

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 29, 2021 01:11 PM
Created: October 29, 2021 12:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A multi-car crash on westbound Interstate 40 east of University Boulevard closed multiple lanes Friday.

Authorities responded at around 11:45 a.m. and found a car flipped over and other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic was backed up to Lousiana Boulevard and delays occurred.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit kob.com/traffic. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Missing 11-year-old girl located
APD: Missing 11-year-old girl located
Manzano-Sandia HS football game to resume Saturday after Thursday night threat
Manzano-Sandia HS football game to resume Saturday after Thursday night threat
Texas-based company brings faster internet and hundreds of jobs to Albuquerque
Texas-based company brings faster internet and hundreds of jobs to Albuquerque
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
Cuba bus drivers featured on cover of TIME
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: 1 dead following shooting in SE Albuquerque