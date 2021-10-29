Multi-car crash closed multiple lanes of WB I-40 near Carlisle

|
|
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 29, 2021 01:11 PM
Created: October 29, 2021 12:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A multi-car crash on westbound Interstate 40 east of University Boulevard closed multiple lanes Friday.
Authorities responded at around 11:45 a.m. and found a car flipped over and other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Traffic was backed up to Lousiana Boulevard and delays occurred.
