Multimillion dollar project will upgrade APS internet speed and reliability

Ryan Laughlin
April 16, 2019 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is upgrading their internet speed with fiber optic cable, drastically improving internet access and reliability across the district.

"Basically the fastest thing we know is light, and fiber optics brings the speed of light to our kids' classrooms," said Richard Bowman, who is in charge of technology at APS. 

He says that all 157 APS sites will soon be connected with over 230 miles of fiber optic cable. 

"This is the type of project that's a once in a lifetime project," he said. "We're going to be spending about $14.5 million on it." 

Federal money will cover close to 90% of the cost, and state funds will cover another 10%. APS will have to pay around $150,000 to give students and teachers reliable, fast internet by next school year. 

The company that's been working on this upgrade is Unite Private Networks. APS officials have said the fiber optic cables will be exclusively their own. However, the infrastructure is in place for others to access much faster internet in places where service has been slow in the past. 

