Multimillion dollar project will upgrade APS internet speed and reliability

"This is the type of project that's a once in a lifetime project," he said. "We're going to be spending about $14.5 million on it."

Federal money will cover close to 90% of the cost, and state funds will cover another 10%. APS will have to pay around $150,000 to give students and teachers reliable, fast internet by next school year.

The company that's been working on this upgrade is Unite Private Networks. APS officials have said the fiber optic cables will be exclusively their own. However, the infrastructure is in place for others to access much faster internet in places where service has been slow in the past.