Multiple agencies involved in shooting near Clines Corners

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 26, 2021 05:19 PM

CLINES CORNERS, N.M. — Multiple agencies were reportedly involved in a shooting two miles south of Clines Corners Friday.

According to New Mexico State Police, the officer-involved shooting involved state police, the Santa Fe County Sheriff and the Torrance County Sheriff.

Authorities said officers are uninjured and the suspect's condition is unknown.

U.S. 285 is closed between I-40 and U.S. 70 in Encino. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


