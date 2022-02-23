Multiple crashes shut down most lanes of I-40 near Route 66 Casino

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Crews are responding Wednesday afternoon to I-40 and mile marker 137, where a semi-truck and multiple vehicles crashed.
NMDOT says a semi-truck crashed and a chain reaction multi-vehicle crash occurred behind the semi-truck. No word on what caused the semi-truck incident or the condition of any of the drivers.
All but one lane is shut down on the eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate. Delays are expected as crews work to clean up the area before snowfall is expected in the evening.
Brianna Wilson and photographer Willow Locke were headed out to western New Mexico to track the snowfall when they came upon the scene. Brianna captured this video.
