Simona Fire: Crews respond to bosque fire in Jarales

KOB 4
Updated: April 20, 2022 04:09 PM
Created: April 20, 2022 01:25 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Multiple fire crews are responding to a bosque fire Wednesday.
The fire is burning south of Belen, near Jarales Road and St. Thomas Lane west of the Rio Grande, near New Mexico Highway 346. Southbound Jarales Road is closed near the intersection.
According to the Valencia County fire chief, the fire has burned approximately 100 acres. The fire is on both sides of the river.
Fire crews are asking people to stay clear of the area as the fire is not contained. At this time, there are voluntary evacuations only.
Officials said no structures have been damaged, but multiple structures are threatened.
Valencia County crews are responding, along with state and federal resources previously assigned to the Big Hole Fire. BCSO's helicopter is also en route to do bucket drops from the air.
Conditions are set to be in the high-70s, with west winds 15-to-25 MPH and humidity at 5% to 8% – which will maintain heightened danger for the area.
Eddie Garcia has a look at the weather forecast here.
Update from Matt Propp, Valencia Co. Fire Chief, about the bosque fire in Jarales: “Approx 100 acres. No structures damaged at this time. Voluntary evacuations only, none ordered by us. Fire on both sides of River, crews are engaged on both sides. Two helicopters are en-route.”— Kai Porter (@KaiPorterKOB) April 20, 2022
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company