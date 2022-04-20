Simona Fire: Crews respond to bosque fire in Jarales

Officials said no structures have been damaged, but multiple structures are threatened.

Valencia County crews are responding, along with state and federal resources previously assigned to the Big Hole Fire. BCSO's helicopter is also en route to do bucket drops from the air.

Conditions are set to be in the high-70s, with west winds 15-to-25 MPH and humidity at 5% to 8% – which will maintain heightened danger for the area.

Eddie Garcia has a look at the weather forecast here.