Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare

“We currently filed seven lawsuits in the last week and we anticipate filing 10 or 11 more in the next 2 to 3 weeks,” said Joshua Conaway, with Faddoul, Cluff, Hardy, and Conaway.

They claim many New Mexican kids have been abused in the Desert Hills facility. Many of the lawsuits name Acadia Healthcare, Desert Hills and Family Works. The lawsuits allege serious abuse of kids from 6-years-old to 18-years-old, who lived inside the treatment facility — a place to get mental and behavioral help.

They are calling it a failure of the for-profit company Acadia Healthcare.

“It’s a problem of understaffing, a problem taking often times children they have no business in taking,” Conaway said.

The lawsuits allege young girls beaten up, sex between staff and teens, and sex between the teens themselves, some who were known to be HIV positive.

“Child after child, who don't know each other tell us there were fights allowed by staff members,” Conaway said. “Fights encouraged by staff members and there are kids who have described it as a fight club inside Desert Hills."

One lawsuit alleges inappropriate conduct between a former nurse at the facility, 54-year-old Archie Horner, and a 14-year-old former resident.

Attorneys say Facebook messages from three weeks ago are from Horner.

The messages describe when he first started to notice the girl as “sexy” in an anti-suicide vest.

The messages asked her to describe parts of her body and said:

“That’s ok be nervous but let me hold you close. Let me run my hand through your hair. Let me touch your skin.”

Horner would often message: “Did you erase everything?”

“He exploits it, exploits it, exploits it,” said Michael Hart, of Martinez, Hart, Thompson, and Sanchez. “Why? For his sexual gratification."

The law firms are suing not only for compensation for the children but demanding the healthcare corporation pay up.

“When they take New Mexican’s money when they take hundreds of thousands of millions of dollars in Medicaid, that the taxpayers in New Mexico are offering them to care for our most vulnerable children, do it, do it right,” Hart said.

KOH has reached out to Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare and Archie Horner for comment. No calls have been returned at this time.

CYFD has told us that there are a little over a dozen kids still in Desert Hills facility and they will close the teen treatment center on Monday.